Thar Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Thar Token has a market cap of $67,798.00 and $30.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032178 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003950 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000671 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

