The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 954,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 389,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,783,000 after buying an additional 179,105 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 91.5% in the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 145,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 133,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.