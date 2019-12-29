The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $732,275.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,318 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.