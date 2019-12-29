The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Short Interest Update

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 23,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 32.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Medicines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $84.87.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Medicines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 130,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Medicines by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

