The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other The Providence Service news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 19.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 69.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRSC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.24. 37,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The Providence Service has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

