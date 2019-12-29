THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,600.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.71 million and $4,600.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

