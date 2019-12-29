THETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $75.01 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DDEX, WazirX and Bithumb. In the last week, THETA has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022903 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, Coinbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.