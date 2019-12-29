Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0025

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $139,019.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

