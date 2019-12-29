THETA One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, THETA has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Bithumb. THETA has a total market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

