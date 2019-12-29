Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,687.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $11,687.00 and approximately $5,597.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,499.89 or 1.00170853 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

