THORChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,032.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, THORChain has traded 4% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $218,032.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,207,649 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

