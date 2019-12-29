Thore Cash Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $32,670.00 and approximately $23,016.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00583526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009811 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.