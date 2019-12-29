ThoreCoin (THR) Achieves Market Cap of $124.68 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1,438.28 or 0.19331454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $124.68 million and $156,443.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

