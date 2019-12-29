ThoreNext Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188,548.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00075040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $121.07 million and $188,548.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

