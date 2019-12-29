Tierion Achieves Market Cap of $18.96 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $287,148.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

