TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0143 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $144,914.00 and $9.59 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02408303 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

