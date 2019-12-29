Titan Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $561,291.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $561,291.00 and $51.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032517 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003883 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

