Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $598,935.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

