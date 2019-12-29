Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Reaches $74,436.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $74,436.00 and approximately $6,685.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

