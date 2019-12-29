TokenClub (TCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $145,353.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $145,353.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, Gate.io, FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

