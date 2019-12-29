TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $40,022.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058118 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084345 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001035 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00069202 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,470.40 or 1.00064753 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,757,774 coins and its circulating supply is 16,568,229 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.