TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $45,539.00 and approximately $534.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,331,940 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

