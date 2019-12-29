Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSEM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.