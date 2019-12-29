TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 80,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOWN. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.