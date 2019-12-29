Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 623,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 576,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of TM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.03. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $114.29 and a 12-month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

