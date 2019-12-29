Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.07 million and $3,966.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00344450 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013580 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003495 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010062 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

