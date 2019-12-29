TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.0059

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 62.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $48,398.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,203,200 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.