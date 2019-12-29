Tratin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Tratin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $22.56 million and $33.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tratin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.06010803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029901 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tratin Profile

Tratin (CRYPTO:TRAT) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tratin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tratin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.