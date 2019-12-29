TRAXIA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $151.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 181.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, TRAXIA has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $160,484.00 and $151.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRAXIA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRAXIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAXIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.