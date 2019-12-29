Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 9,030,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.42. The stock had a trading volume of 236,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

