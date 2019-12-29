Trias Achieves Market Capitalization of $505,903.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Trias token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $505,903.00 and approximately $199,813.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

