Trias (TRY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $503,989.00 and approximately $218,589.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

