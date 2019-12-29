Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 546,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 184,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,123 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 30.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,797. The company has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

