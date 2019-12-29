Trident Group Hits Market Capitalization of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.