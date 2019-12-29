TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 115,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,584.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 548,545 shares of company stock valued at $28,647,721 and have sold 79,817 shares valued at $4,432,606. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.58. 339,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

