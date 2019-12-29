Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,970.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bibox. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $429,970.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

