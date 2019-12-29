Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Update

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,024 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,114 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 427,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 194.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 374,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,136. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

