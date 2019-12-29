Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $504,457.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tripio Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

