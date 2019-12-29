TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $927.36 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, OKEx, Liqui and Rfinex. TRON has a total market cap of $927.36 million and $1.10 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, RightBTC, ChaoEX, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, Liquid, Huobi, BitForex, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Tidex, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, Kryptono, DDEX, Coindeal, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDCM, Koinex, Allcoin, OEX, OTCBTC, Exmo, Upbit, Ovis, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Bibox, CoinEx, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Livecoin, Neraex, Kucoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, LBank, Zebpay, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Rfinex, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, CoinEgg, WazirX, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

