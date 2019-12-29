TrueChain Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and $10.98 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

