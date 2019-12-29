TrueUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $158.67 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, WazirX, Kuna and HitBTC. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $154.88 million and approximately $158.67 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 154,031,652 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Koinex, Zebpay, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, HBUS, WazirX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

