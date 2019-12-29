TrueUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $155.70 million and $130.17 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013696 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinTiger, Bitso and Zebpay. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 154,131,651 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Koinex, Kuna, WazirX, Zebpay, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

