TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,049.00 and $210.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022757 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003124 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.02422262 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

