TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,704. The firm has a market cap of $854.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

