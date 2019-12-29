TrustNote Market Capitalization Tops $12,506.00 (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $12,506.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote.

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

