TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $24,807.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.06092342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036380 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

