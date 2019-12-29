TTC (TTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,473.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $64,473.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 839,961,632 coins and its circulating supply is 382,936,476 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

