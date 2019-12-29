Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 132,110 shares of company stock worth $7,296,355 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $60.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

