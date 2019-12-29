TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $706,961.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 61,954,466,485 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

