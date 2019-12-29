Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Media Impact Score of 1.29

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 10,317,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Aegis cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

